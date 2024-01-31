Former Nyandarua officials arrested over Sh13 million fraud scheme

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has apprehended five former Nyandarua County officials in connection with alleged corruption involving fraudulent payments amounting to Sh13 million.

Forging documents

The suspects are accused of forging documents to facilitate the fraudulent payments, purportedly for a County Investment Conference that never took place.

EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi revealed that the payments were made to six suppliers in a scheme involving services not rendered.

Those arrested are Ms Rose Esther Muthoni Wamuiya- the former CEC Trade and Cooperatives, Mr Vincent Muiruri Wambui - a Supply Chain Management officer, Ms Sophia Wairimu Karanja -an Assistant Supply Chain Management officer,Mr Shadrack Kanyungo Ndirangu -a Weight and Measures officer and Mr Timothy Ngunjiri Kiragu - a IFMIS Accountant.

"The suspects forged documents to pretend that the services were procured and delivered. The payments were made to six suppliers, in a fraudulent scheme for a purported County Investment Conference, which was not held," revealed Mr Ng'umbi.

Sting operation

The arrests followed a sting operation by EACC detectives in Nyandarua, Nairobi, and Naivasha. The suspects were held at the EACC Nakuru offices for interrogation before their scheduled court appearance on Thursday.

The charges the individuals are expected to face include attempting to commit an offense of economic crime, conspiracy to commit economic crime, willful failure to comply with expenditure procedures, fraudulent practices in the procurement process, and making documents without authority.

Investigations by EACC revealed a conspiracy among the former county officials to make illegal payments for services related to a County Investors’ Conference that did not occur. Money was disbursed to six companies without any corresponding supply of goods or services to the Nyandarua County Government.

Illegal and irregular payments

Investigations revealed that the ex-county officials conspired to make illegal and irregular payments for services allegedly offered towards a County Investors’ Conference, which did not take place.

The Commission established that money was paid to six companies, which did not supply anything to the Nyandarua County Government.

EACC said the companies have since refunded the cash and have been turned into witnesses in the matter.

After investigations, the anti-graft agency submitted the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) who recommended the arrest of 8 suspects.

