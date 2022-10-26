We want dams not relief food, drought-hit Kwale residents say

Residents of Kinango in Kwale County want the national government to invest more in building dams in the area to curb the effects of drought.

With dams, they said, they can practise irrigation agriculture and enhance food security, preventing them from over-relying on relief food.

"We are affected by drought and this is even preventing our children from going to school. We also don't have enough money to keep buying food for our families. This would be different if we cultivated our own crops," said Lawrence Malawi, a resident of Makamini village.

The plea came when residents of the town of MacKinnon Road received 1,600 bags of relief food from mining company Base Titanium.

County Commissioner Gideon Oyagi also confirmed that some 3,000 bags of rice, beans and canned meat had been donated by the Kenya Defence Forces and National Youth Service (NYS) to be distributed to residents in Samburu and Kinango.

"To prevent us from depending on well-wishers and the government, they should instead build us dams," Mr Malawi added.

Some women under local groups collect water from the Nyalani and Bekadzo dams in Vigurungani to grow fruits and vegetables under irrigation.

But the dams' survival is threatened by unpredictable rain patterns.

"If they put the dams closer to our homes, it will be easier to use the water for cultivating vegetables," said Mwanaidi Mwakotsa.

The Kwale County government recently launched the Sh107 million Kizingo dam in Samburu sub-county in a bid to improve access to water for residents.

Speaking during the launch last week, Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani said this was one way of increasing food security.

"We know our county has recently been affected by drought. With such dams, we are going to reduce the long distances residents have to walk in search of water," said Ms Achani.

She added that residents will also get clean water for domestic and livestock use and to practise irrigation.

Kwale is among 23 counties affected by drought.

Ms Achani said building new dams will be among the priorities of her administration.

The Sh20 billion Mwache dam and the Sh1.2 billion Makamini dam are among the major water projects being undertaken by the national government. The dams will supply water to Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa counties.