Project launches offer key campaign plank for Kwale politicians

Politicians in Kwale are rushing to complete and launch development projects, using them as their key campaign tools for the coming General Election.

Governor Salim Mvurya and his Deputy Fatuma Achani have been opening Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centres and dispensaries across the county.

Mr Mvurya, who is in his second and final term, says the launch of the projects is evidence that his government has delivered on its development promises.

He has declared support for his deputy to take over the county leadership under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“We have ensured that there is development in the county and you all can see it. That is why it is important that you vote for her so that our people can continue seeing the fruits of devolution,” the governor told residents of Fiyoni.

People from business, religious and political circles are invited to these events.

The speeches are dominated by political undertones, with each candidate selling their agenda while explaining why their opponents should not be elected.

For his part, Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari has been handing over dormitories and classrooms built through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Last weekend, he handed over new classrooms to Gwasheni Primary School and eight others to Mwanda Primary.

He also opened classrooms at Bomani and Kinango primary schools and issued desks and water tanks the same week.

"I have for the past five years tirelessly initiated and monitored our education projects purposefully to ensure we give quality structures with value for money so that our children can learn in conducive environments, " said Mr Tayari.

The MP is vying for a second term and is hoping to solidify support with the projects.

Leaders previously took up to five years to launch such projects. Construction would take long, with the delays attributed to no or little funding from the National Treasury. Sometimes delays were caused by non-payment of contractors.