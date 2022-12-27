Police arrest machete-wielding gang in Kwale

Police in Kwale are holding six young men who are suspected members of a gang.

Kwale Police Commander Josephat Kinyua said the young men were seized while riding on motorcycles on their way to Diani. They were arrested in Kombani area on Monday night.

"They were in Kenya Navy uniforms," Mr Kinyua said.

Police found two machetes.

Mr Kinyua said the suspects were trying to run over a police checkpoint on the Likoni -Lungalunga highway.

But police got hold of them before they escaped.

The arrest follows increased concerns by residents and religious leaders over insecurity in areas around Matuga and Msambweni.

Mr Kinyua said police have increased patrol across the country.

"We recently arrested suspects who conducted a robbery on a Tuktuk and also recovered a panga. The criminals should be warned," he said