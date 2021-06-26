NLC intervenes again in feud over Sh1.4bn Kwale island

Saggaf family member Muhammad - on April 24, 2018 - protests the government's failure to help them repossess their land in Kwale County. The NLC has stepped in to settle the dispute. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Brian Ocharo

A decades-old tussle over control of the expansive Wasini island, said to be worth more than Sh1.4 billion, could soon end after the National Lands Commission (NLC) intervened again to resolve the stalemate.

