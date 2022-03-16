Do more for children with special needs, officials urged

Mombasa residents mark the World Autism Awareness day on April 2, 2015. Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Stakeholders in the health sector want counties and the national governments to build rescue centres for children with developmental disorders in Kwale County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.