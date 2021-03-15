Covid-19: Kwale County Assembly shut for 2 weeks

Sittings at the Kwale County Assembly have been suspended for two weeks over fears of Covid-19 infections among lawmakers.

This comes a few days after residents were warned of a spike in infections due to rising cases in neighbouring Tanzania.

They were told to strictly adhere to health protocols including social distancing, wearing of face masks and sanitising their hands.

“Recently, it has been reported and observed that several members of our great family have started manifesting Covid-like symptoms, prompting the board to reconsider our policy on covid-19 curbing measures,” Speaker Sammy Ruwa said in a statement on Monday.

“The board recommended [that the Speaker] exercise his power … to order the temporary closure of the county assembly with a view to arresting the spread of the virus within [the] assembly.”

Virtual meetings

Mr Ruwa laid out measures to curb the spread of the virus, including virtual assembly and committee meetings

“All physical gatherings at the assembly precincts are hereby prohibited for an initial period of 14 days from March 15,” he said in the statement addressed to MCAs and the County Public Service Board.

He added that any officer seeking to access the county assembly premises must get a written authorisation from the deputy clerk.

MCAs will need a written authority from the Speaker.

In addition, the assembly will be fumigated and its furniture rearranged to comply with the requirement for social distancing

Lapses in measures

Mr Ruwa said that since the pandemic hit Kenya, some MCAs and other employees have tested positive and sought treatment, while others have “suffered silently” and used home remedies to treat conditions associated with the virus.

Members were urged to get tested for the virus and take appropriate measures based on their results.

The Speaker blamed the fast spread of the virus on members who have defined protocols when accessing the assembly premises.

“We still have lapses in our measures. There are many members and visitors who still access our precincts defiantly and ignore protocols. As a result, flattening the curve continues to be an elusive dream,” he said.

Earlier, Kwale County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said the government has heightened surveillance at the Lunga Lunga border with Tanzania.

He also warned those sneaking into and out of the two countries using unofficial roads.

Truck drivers and passengers crossing the border into Kenya are required to have Covid-negative certificates.