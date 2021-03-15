Covid-19: Kwale County Assembly shut for 2 weeks

Covid-19 test

Health worker Mary Migide collects a swab sample from a resident of Kibera, Nairobi, on October 18, 2020 for testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus disease.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This comes a few days after residents were warned of a spike in infections due to rising cases in neighbouring Tanzania.

Sittings at the Kwale County Assembly have been suspended for two weeks over fears of Covid-19 infections among lawmakers.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mutua party pulls out of Machakos mini-poll

  2. Commuters pain as matatus set to hike fare over high fuel cost

  3. Nyali Golf Club now embraces solar power

  4. High Court nullifies Tana River's BBI vote

  5. Top Nakuru County official succumbs to Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.