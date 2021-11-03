Boost for blue economy as researchers expand seaweed farming to Tharaka Nithi

A group of members of Tharaka Nithi County Assembly during a visit at the Kibuyuni Seaweed Farmers centre for a benchmarking in Kwale County. KMFRI plans to open a research centre in Tharaka Nithi to expand cultivation of the seaweed and other aquaculture activities in the county

Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Marine researchers are working to introduce seaweed farming in Tharaka Nithi County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.