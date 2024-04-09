Kitui worshippers in shock after their pastor turned gangster is killed by a police bullet

Worshippers at the Kitui church whose pastor was gunned down by police during a violent robbery at the weekend are still in shock and disbelief at the disgrace of their spiritual shepherd turned armed gangster.

Interviews with congregants of the Open Heaven City Chapel in Soweto, Kitui County, revealed that the discreet character of the slain pastor, identified as Ezekiel Muinde Mwangangi, shattered the image of a humble, God-fearing man.

"We are all in shock. He was one of the leading pastors who had been given the responsibility of overseeing a new branch at Kauma Market in Kitui West," said Mr Ambrose Wambua, a worshipper who runs a retail shop at Soweto Market.

Mr Wambua told Nation.Africa that there was nothing suspicious about him to betray the trust they had placed in him since he joined the ministry early last year.

"He used to preach in almost all the open crusades of our church and had tarnished the reputation of a true preacher of the gospel," Mr Wambua said, adding that they wished he survived the shooting to tell his side of the story or face his day in court.

The pastor, whose identity was not immediately established at the scene of the shooting, was part of a gang that last week raided a wholesale shop owned by Muli Munyoki and robbed him at gunpoint at Kavisuni market in Kisasi district.

His accomplice in the robbery - a fellow worshipper - escaped with bullet wounds after the rogue preachers came under a hail of police bullets.

Mr David Munene, the founding pastor who recruited him into the ministry, said he had been subjected to undue police scrutiny and interrogation since the incident, but insisted he had nothing to do with his criminal activities outside the church.

Pastor Munene said the slain pastor joined his ministry during an open crusade in Kalundu market like any other convert and remained committed until he asked to be allowed to open the Kauma branch.

"I've had some complaints against him from the believers at the new branch, including that he was hot-tempered and harsh with them, but I've been able to resolve them through counselling and dialogue in the hope that he will mature in the gospel," said the pastor.

He said he had been questioned at least three times by the police to clarify his links with the pastor-turned-armed-robber.

Gladys Nzanga, a waiter at a pub next to the church, said the rogue pastor was always smartly dressed and could be heard leading praise and worship sessions during Sunday services.

In the shocking incident of gospel preacher by day and gangster by night, the pastor was found armed with a toy pistol, a sharp double-edged dagger and a fake police radio, while his accomplice, who is on the run, is believed to be armed with a real gun.

According to the shop owner, the robbers confronted him shortly after he had closed, posing as police officers and claiming they were investigating a case of stolen goods they suspected he was selling.

"They introduced themselves as policemen from the Kitui police station who were looking for stolen goods and demanded to inspect my stock. Once inside the shop, they pulled out guns and ordered me and the night watchman to lie down," said Mr Munyoki.

They robbed the trader of Sh5,000 in cash and forced him to hand over his mobile phone while they ransacked the shop for valuables and more cash. The commotion alerted police officers from the nearby Kavisuni Police Station, who responded quickly and rushed to the scene.

When the police arrived at Mr Munyoki's shop, they found the robbers coming out, still holding the trader by his shirt collar. The officers ordered them to surrender, but instead they brandished guns as they tried to escape on their motorbike.

The police opened fire, killing the pastor instantly, while his accomplice escaped into the darkness with gunshot wounds to his left hand.

Unknown to the officers and the crowd that gathered at the scene, the robbers, including the one who was shot, were actually preachers in Kitui town and its environs.

Investigations by Nation.Africa revealed that the slain pastor-turned-robber was born in Tiva village in Kwa Vonza location and went to school at Tiva Primary School adjacent to their home. His wife works for a leading supermarket chain (Magunas).

Preliminary investigations revealed that on the fateful day, the two hired a motorcycle from a friend at Katyethoka market, pretending that they needed to transport their church music system to an open crusade in the community.

Instead, they carried out a violent robbery at Kavisuni market, some 40 kilometres away.

According to Kitui County Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Eng Samwel Bett, police officers were unaware that the robbers were disguised as pastors.

"The information that the robber was a pastor came later after his body was taken to the mortuary," the DCI said.

Eng Bett confirmed that several people had been questioned by detectives, including the owner of the motorcycle used by the robbers, while other members of the public had volunteered vital information.

Contacted for comment, Kalimani station manager Cyrus Kitwai Malombe confirmed that Pastor Ezekiel Muinde was part of the leadership of the Soweto church.

Upon receiving the information, he visited the church and confirmed that the slain robber was their pastor, an active leader in praise and worship sessions where he played the piano and trained other worshippers to play the piano.

"The congregation was shocked that a pastor they knew was not only involved in a violent robbery, but was also killed in a shootout with the police," the chief said.