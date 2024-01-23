Kisumu informal settlements set for face lift in Sh1.4bn plan

Nyalenda, Bandani, Obunga, Kaloleni and Kibuye informal settlements in Kisumu City are to undergo a major facelift courtesy of a Sh1.4 billion funded by the World Bank.

Also earmarked for upgrade are roads, street lighting, water supply, sanitation and solid waste management facilities.

Speaking during the launch of the second phase of the Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project (Kisip), Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong'o said the project will benefit over 400,000 people.

"We will improve roads, open up drainage, put up floodlights and sewerage services. I want to formalise the informal settlements," Prof Nyong'o said.

Kisip Two will be implemented in six settlements in Kisumu West, Kisumu East, Kisumu Central and Muhoroni sub-counties.

These settlements are Bandani, Kibuye, Manyatta A, Manyatta B, Nyawita, Migosi and Muhoroni.

Manyatta B will receive the lion’s share of the funds at Sh474.3 million, followed by Manyatta A, which has been allocated Sh266 million.

“Special appreciation goes to the World Bank and other partners for choosing Kisumu City as one of the beneficiaries for phase two of the project," Governor Nyong’o said.

Bandani will receive Sh228 million while Muhoroni has been allocated Sh139.8 million. Nyawita and Migosi will both get Sh138.7 million while Kibuye will receive Sh71.7 million.

The decision to allocate the two wards in Manyatta the biggest chunk of the funding was influenced by the sorry state of sanitation facilities in the areas.

Governor Nyong'o disclosed that the project was approved after the county accomplished Kisip One in 2020.

"The project will serve as an essential tool in shaping the urban growth and settlement in Kisumu County," he said. Kisumu is among the 33 counties that will benefit from Sh7.9 billion in additional funding from the Africa Development Bank.