Win for Father John Pesa as court dismisses petition to demolish his church

A court on Thursday dismissed a petition for the demolition of a church led by Father John Juma Pesa, who is accused of detaining 23 mentally ill persons there, under poor conditions.

Father Pesa, the founder of Holy Ghost Coptic Church of Kenya, was facing a petition by the Kisumu County Government, which sought to tear down the church.

Winam Court Senior Principal Magistrate Fatuma Rashid threw out the case for lack of merit with no orders regarding the costs.

The magistrate also said the issues raised could be bordering on interpretation the Bill of Rights, such as the right to religion vis a vis the right to health.

Therefore, the magistrate said, the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain such an application.