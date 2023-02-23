Win for Father John Pesa as court dismisses petition to demolish his church

father john juma pesa

Father John Juma Pesa, founder of the Holy Ghost Coptic Church of Kenya, leaves a Kisumu court on February 23, 2023, following a ruling on a petition by the county government for the demolition of his church.

Photo credit: Rushdie Oudia | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A court on Thursday dismissed a petition for the demolition of a church led by Father John Juma Pesa, who is accused of detaining 23 mentally ill persons there, under poor conditions.

Father Pesa, the founder of Holy Ghost Coptic Church of Kenya, was facing a petition by the Kisumu County Government, which sought to tear down the church.

Winam Court Senior Principal Magistrate Fatuma Rashid threw out the case for lack of merit with no orders regarding the costs.

The magistrate also said the issues raised could be bordering on interpretation  the Bill of Rights, such as the right to religion vis a vis the right to health.

Therefore, the magistrate said, the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain such an application.

More to follow

