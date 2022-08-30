Weeks after issuing travel advisory, US ambassador visits Kisumu

The US ambassador to Kenya, Margaret 'Meg' Whitman, on Tuesday visited Kisumu, a county the embassy had warned Americans against visiting days before the August 9 General Election.

This was Ms Whitman’s first official trip outside Nairobi and the first destination was the lakeside county.

Meeting her was also Governor Anyang’ Nyong'o's first official function since he was sworn in for his second term last week.

The US Embassy issued an alert to American citizens in Kenya exactly 27 days ago, advising them to stay away from Kisumu. That provoked protests from Prof Nyong'o and other residents.

In a statement at the time, the embassy said election-related demonstrations and rallies regularly take place in the run-up to elections and were likely to continue, blocking key intersections and causing traffic jams in Kisumu.

When she visited on Tuesday, Ms Whitman paid a courtesy call on Kisumu County Commissioner Josephine Ouko and later met with Governor Nyong'o, whom she congratulated on his re-election.

When the envoy landed in the city, she tweeted that she was happy to fly to Kisumu on Tuesday morning.

"My first county visit in Kenya! Looking forward to a great day meeting local leaders, and U.S. Embassy staff leading critical U.S programs and investments," she wrote.

She also praised Kisumu as one of the best hosts for US citizens and businesses.

"Kisumu is a beautiful city and host to numerous U.S. investments, American businesses, U.S. citizens & embassy programs," she said.

Fielding questions from the media, Ms Whitman said the embassy’s first job is the safety and security of US citizens and embassy staff, saying she is required by law to alert them about security issues.

Nothing against Kisumu

"The alert was not targeted to Kisumu specifically, other than the fact that it’s the largest place besides Nairobi where we have US citizens and staff, " she said.

But she said she could not guarantee that there won't be another alert in the future.

Governor Nyong'o said Ms Whitman’s visit to Kisumu was a vote of confidence in the city’s security.

Governor Nyong'o said US nationals living in Kisumu were safe. "After the alert was issued, I spoke to the embassy but this is a good sign and attention globally, which means many people would come after the ambassador leaves," he said.

The US Embassy urged Americans in Kenya to monitor local media for updates, avoid crowds and demonstrations, keep a low profile, be aware of their surroundings, be vigilant when visiting banks or ATMs, and not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive jewellery or watches.

They were also asked to review their personal security plans, have travel documents up to date and easily accessible, and carry proper identification, including a copy of the bio-page of their US passport with a copy of a current Kenyan visa.

The uproar over the advisory prompted the US Embassy to clarify the matter, describing the statement as a routine security alert given in advance of Kenyan elections.

The alert came even as Kisumu was enjoying a more peaceful political atmosphere than in the previous elections of 2007, 2013 and 2017.

But after Dr William Ruto was declared President-elect, pockets of protests and violence broke out in Kisumu.

Ms Whitman’s visit to Kisumu amid the travel advisory drew mixed reactions from locals.

While some welcomed her and even offered fresh tilapia, others used the opportunity to call out the embassy over the travel advisory.

Governor Nyong'o said the two discussed important issues on the prevailing political environment in Kenya and development linkages between US and Kisumu County.

The discussions also touched on matters of agriculture, economic development and health.