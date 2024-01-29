17 killed, several injured in grisly crash on Kisumu-Nairobi road

An early Monday morning road road crash involving a passenger bus and a lorry has claimed the lives of 17 travellers and left more than 27 others seriously injured.

The 2:30am incident happened at Othoo area in Nyando, Kisumu County.

Confirming the incident, Nyando sub-County Police Commander Grace Thuo said the injured passengers were rushed to Ahero sub-County Hospital and 12 bodies were taken to the same facility.

She also said they were yet to establish the total number of passengers who were traveling in the ill-fated bus at the time of the accident.

The scene of the road crash that happened at Ahero on the Kisumu-Nairobi road on January 29, 2024. Photo credit: Ouko Okusah | Nation Media Group

Eyewitnesses said the Mombasa-bound bus, belonging to Super Metro, was overtaking a saloon car when it rammed into the oncoming lorry.

Both the bus and the lorry driver died on the spot.

“We were woken up by a loud bang and when we rushed to the scene we found bodies strewn all over the road as well as the mangled wreckage of the lorry. Injured passengers were crying in excruciating pain,” said Mr Jamea Onyango, a resident of the area.

Another witness by the name Peter Otieno said they counted up to 11 bodies including that of a 5-year-old boy.

“We had a difficult time removing the body of the lorry driver from the vehicle since the driver's cabin was badly damaged,' said Mr Otieno.

Residents of Othoo in Nyando, Kisumu County inspect an axle of the lorry which was involved in an accident with a passenger bus killing 17 travelers on January 29, 2024. Photo credit: Ouko Okusah | Nation Media Group

The residents were later joined by police from Ahero Police Station in the rescue mission which lasted several hours.

"The lorry driver was alone in the vehicle that was transporting rice paddy towards Ahero township," said Mr Otieno.

The impact of the accident left the lorry split into pieces. The lorry's front axle and the engines of both vehicles ere scattered at the scene of the accident.

According to Kisumu County health assistant administrator, Ibrahim Wanyande, 12 passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged.