Ranguma: Anyang' Nyong'o ordered police to teargas me

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o is being criticised for the chaos that erupted in the city centre on Monday afternoon, with his rivals saying he is muzzling critics of his administration.

The disturbances started after anti-riot police fired teargas at former governor Jack Ranguma and his supporters.

The police actions at the Jubilee Market and the main bus park caused a stampede. A child was injured.

Traders choked in fumes and had to choose between shielding themselves from the teargas and allowing street children to loot from shops.

In the fresh fruit and vegetable market, produce was strewn all over the floor. On Tuesday morning, traders could be seen trying to assess their losses.

Police officers had been deployed at the Patel Flats roundabout to block Mr Ranguma's convoy from entering the city centre.

“Why can’t the governor just allow fair competition? Why does he want to muzzle his rivals who are carrying out a peaceful engagement with the people?” Mr Ranguma said.

“He should focus on telling the people what he has done and not barring us from talking to the people.”

In a May 27 notice, acting City Manager Abala Wanga banned political rallies in the central business district, explaining that this would protect public property, infrastructure and newly installed aesthetic features.

He said city administrators would designate areas for political gatherings outside the city centre.

Mr Ranguma had just been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at Tom Mboya Labour College in his bid to recapture the seat he lost in 2017. He is running under the Movement for Democracy and Growth party.

He toured the city with Senator Fred Outa, former county assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo, former Economic Planning and Development executive Richard Ogendo and woman rep hopeful Valentine Otieno.

But on their way to the city centre from Kondele, their convoy was stopped at the Patel Flats roundabout by police officers, who had come to the area in five pickup trucks and a lorry.

The leaders then disembarked from their vehicles and started marching to the Kisumu bus park.

Mr Outa pleaded with the police officer in charge to allow them through, promising that they would hold peaceful campaigns, but this fell on deaf ears. The senator accused the police of being used by Governor Nyong’o to frustrate Mr Ranguma.

“Everyone has a right to access the CBD, Prof Nyong’o cannot deny the people of Kisumu a right to access town. It is your duty as the police to protect the people [and not oppress] them,” Mr Outa said.

After a long standoff with the police, a visibly angry Mr Outa led the charged crowd to the Jubilee market to address the people.

Mr Outa was about to invite Mr Ranguma to speak when the police fired teargas at them, prompting their private bodyguards to whisk them away to safety.

The team had to cancel their planned rallies in other parts of the city.

Such chaotic scenes are becoming common as campaigns kicked off in the lakeside city.

Governor Nyong’o’s re-election campaign launch on Saturday turned chaotic after Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda was ejected from the function.

The legislator, who quit the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to defend his seat as an independent after failing to secure the party’s ticket, met the wrath of its supporters when he tried to enter the venue.