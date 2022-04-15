Nyong'o wants all buildings repainted ahead of AfriCities summit

Kisumu County is racing against time to clear major projects and get the city in order ahead of the ninth AfriCities summit scheduled for May.

With only 32 days left before the international conference starts, the county has embarked on a project to repaint buildings in the lakeside city and beautify common areas as they prepare to host over 8,000 delegates on May 17-21.

Yesterday, Governor Peter Anyang Nyong'o launched the official repainting of key buildings in the central business district (CBD).

Prof Nyong’o said the buildings are to be repainted in lake blue and stripes of white for purposes of uniformity.

“We have formally asked everyone owning a house in Kisumu CBD and the environs to paint them with lake blue colours and stripes of white as part of AfriCities preparedness,” he said.

To ensure the project is a success, the governor said he had initiated talks with paint suppliers in the city to provide workable discounts for residents who would like to purchase paint and related equipment.

“We are requesting all our businessmen and merchants to agree with us and support us in this refurbishing exercise of all shops,” he said.

“This will not only improve the city’s aesthetics but will bring uniformity. Cities that have done this are spectacularly beautiful.”

The governor has also ordered the painting of road kerbs in stripes of white.

Race against time

Apart from the repainting of buildings, the county is also moving against time to complete pending projects before the summit begins.

Among the pending projects is the relocation of car-washing points on roadsides so as to clear pavements and areas around the city.

Acting City Manager Abala Wanga is also working on strict instructions to ensure all the major projects, including the construction of the Kibuye market, a fire station, the Nyamasaria bus park, the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex and the greening and beautification of the airport corridor are completed by the end of April.

“Our past efforts to beautify the city have paid off, the streets are now neat and the city is experiencing an organised flow of traffic. I want to thank everyone, including the business community and all the residents, for supporting our transformative journey,” Governor Nyong’o said.