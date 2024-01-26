Media fraternity mourns after journalist Dickens Wasonga killed in car crash

The media fraternity, political leaders and readers are mourning the loss of a journalist who died in a gruesome road accident in Kisumu on Friday morning.

Dickens Wasonga, who until his death worked for Radio Africa Group as a correspondent for The Star newspaper, died in a crash between his car and a trailer along Mamboleo highway.

He was also the chairman of the Kisumu Journalists Network (KJN), a position he had held for two months.

The incident took place at around 6.30am.

According to the police report, the journalist was driving alone at the time of the accident.

He died at the scene.

Colleagues and friends will remember Wasonga as a courageous and dedicated journalist committed to presenting the truth.

Erick Oduor, the secretary general of the Kenya Union of Journalists, expressed deep sadness at the loss.

Mr Oduor stressed that Mr Wasonga had made a significant contribution as a journalist in the country.

The wreckage of Dickens Wasonga's car after the accident. Photo credit: Pool

In a statement, Oduor said, “The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) mourns Kisumu Journalists Network (KJN) chairman Dickens Wasonga who lost his life in a road accident in Kisumu this morning. Mr Wasonga, also known as Akuba, was a prolific writer and a fearless leader, commanding respect among his peers."

Stunned friends

Addressing a gathering of stunned friends, colleagues and relatives at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo expressed deep sorrow at the death of Wasonga.

Mr Owalo described Wasonga as an affable individual and a team player, highlighting his openness, cooperation and professionalism in all his endeavours.

“Dickens was a very easy-going person, a team player who was very fourth-right, very cooperative and was professional in everything that he did. As an industry, we have lost a very integral member of the family and we only pray at this point in time, that God will rest his soul in eternal peace,” he said.

David Omwoyo, the CEO of the Media Council of Kenya, joined Mr Owalo in offering condolences to the media community in Kisumu.

Mr Omwoyo noted that Wasonga was the chairman of the Kisumu Journalists Network and that he was to visit their offices on Tuesday to inaugurate the new office bearers.

Dr Raymond Omollo, the Principal Secretary for Interior and National Administration, said Wasonga's legacy was one of unparalleled professionalism and unrivalled reporting.

The CS said Wasonga had left an indelible mark in journalism.