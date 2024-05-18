Maseno University student arrested over rape of comrades

A 23-year-old male student at Maseno University has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery and rape of two fellow students from the same campus on 14 April 2024.

According to a report by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspect was arrested at his house in Maseno's Chulaimbo area where one of the victims' phones, stolen on the fateful night, was recovered.

In the April incident reported to police by a member of community policing in the Nyawita area, the two first-year students, aged 19 and 20, were attacked in the middle of the night as they slept in their shared room by two assailants armed with a machete and a dagger.

The suspect is said to have kicked the door and threatened to stab the terrified girls if they raised an alarm, the attackers forced themselves on the victims before disappearing with their phones.

After ensuring that the attackers were no longer in the vicinity, the victims called for help and neighbours responded by taking them to a local hospital for medical attention.

Kisumu West detectives, who have been relentless in their pursuit of the case, finally caught up with the prime suspect on May 15. He was on May 16 paraded for identification and DNA sampling and later arraigned.