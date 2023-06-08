Light aircraft makes emergency landing at Kisumu International Airport after landing gear failure

A light aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at the Kisumu International Airport on Thursday night after it developed mechanical problems.

The aircraft's landing gear is said to have failed, making it impossible to land on the runway.

The two occupants, a trainee pilot and his instructor are said to be safe despite witnesses saying the aircraft landed with a thud.

The plane went around in circles around the airport for hours as locals questioned what could be wrong with it.

When the wheels got stuck airborne, the pilot made the rounds, flying low so that the plane could completely exhaust its fuel and not explode on impact when it hit the ground.

During the few hours the aircraft was hovering around the airport, rescue teams had already positioned themselves at the airport ready for any eventualities.

🚨 Incident Alert: We would like to confirm that a light aircraft has had an emergency landing at Kisumu Intl. Airport after suffering landing gear failure. Both occupants are safe & have been rushed to hospital for precautionary medical assessment. — Kenya Airports Authority (@KenyaAirports) June 8, 2023

According to Kenya Airports Authority Corporate Communications Officer Ms Angela Tililei, the incident happened around 10 pm.

"A flying school aircraft which had an instructor and student landed on its belly. The two are ok and have been taken to Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu for further check-ups," said Ms Tililei.