Kisumu leaders call for deployment of military as attacks persist

Local leaders want the national government to deploy the military to the strife-torn border between Kisumu and Kericho counties as attacks and killings persist in the area.

The leaders have protested at failure by the police to address the situation, following the killings of two people on Sunday.

Kisumu Woman Rep Ruth Odinga has petitioned Parliament and the Interior ministry to sanction military deployment to the area, citing sections of the law that allow the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to help deal with internal strife.

Article 241 (3) (b) of the Constitution states that the KDF shall assist and cooperate with other authorities in situations of emergency or disaster, and report to the National Assembly whenever deployed in such circumstances.

Part (c) says the KDF may be deployed to restore peace in any part of Kenya affected by unrest or instability only with the approval of the National Assembly.

Ms Odinga urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and his Defence counterpart Aden Duale to invoke the law to deploy troops to Nyanza, the same way they did for banditry in the North Rift region.

At the time of the deployment in March, the two CSs said the soldiers were dispatched to back up the National Police Service, adding that the operation was under the command of the Inspector General of Police.

They also promised that should the situation in the disturbed counties turn for the worse, they would approach the National Assembly for approval of the full deployment of KDF.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o lamented that the Interior ministry had failed to contain the situation despite signs of rising tensions in the area.

“We need urgent and honest reports from the police on what has been causing these perennial conflicts and how they can be stopped,” Prof Nyong’o said.

He also urged the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to step in to avert an escalation to the conflict.

“The fights along our borders must stop. Let there be no more deaths, injuries or destruction of property,” the governor said.

Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor said tension was still high in the area, adding that “threats from the Kericho side continues to persist with more attacks last night.”

“They tried to raid some villages in the area on Monday night but were repulsed. The government must use all the available resources to address the situation and stop unfair treatment of the people of Nyakach,” the MP said.

Despite the tough talk by local security officials in the region, raiders from Kericho has stolen livestock in Olasi, Jimo and Ngege villages in Nyakach.

Despite a heavy police presence, the raiders always manage to steal more livestock.

Mr Edward Otieno Awili, a resident of Jimo village, said two of his bulls mysteriously disappeared as villagers were attending a security meeting with local officials on Sunday.

Locals are now living in fear, with women and children taking refuge at Ndori Secondary School and men taking turns to patrol the area at night. During the day, they take their livestock for grazing before gathering them at a central place to guard them.

Mr Ngeso Diero, a resident of Kasae Village, Jimo East is among those who lost two livestock on Sunday night.

"The police are siding with our tormentors from the other side of the border. We feel helpless, we have been left on our own," he said. Villagers believe the cattle raids are organised and supported by politicians across the border. They claimed the perpetrators are ferried in lorries to the area to carry out attacks.

Mr Eric Oduor, a resident of Kasae village, said the stolen livestock is often ferried to markets in Kibineti, Kaplelartet and Sotik.

Local Capacities for Peace International chief executive Roselyne Onunga, who has worked with locals in both Kisumu and Kericho to foster peace, noted that livestock theft usually triggers border issues in Sondu as well.