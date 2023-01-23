Police arrest three gang members after Kisumu robbery

Police have arrested three members of a gang in Kisumu suspected to be behind a series of violent robberies in Nyalenda estate.

The armed gang of four teenagers, known as ‘Peddy gang’, has been terrorising residents for weeks.

They robbed one of the victims of a Samsung A12 phone worth Sh29, 000, head phones, and Sh300 in cash.

“The robbery victim was given first aid by a passer-by since he was hit on the mouth…using a fist, which had five heavy signet rings,” read the police report.

The victim lost three teeth from his upper jaw as a result of the blow.

The suspect was arrested and on interrogation he disclosed he was a member of the four-man gang.

He later led officers to the home of his accomplices in Nyalenda area where two other suspects, aged 16 and 17 years, were arrested.

The gang was found wearing branded T-shirts bearing their aliases.

The heavy signet rings were kept as exhibits, while the stolen items were not recovered.

A fresh wave of crime has hit the Lakeside City of Kisumu over the past few months.

Gangs, reported to comprise teenagers, have been terrorising residents.