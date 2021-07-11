Kisumu Deputy Clerk Nelco Sagwe, HR boss Lazarus Obera die in hospital

The Kisumu County Assembly has been plunged into mourning following the deaths of Deputy Clerk Nelco Sagwe and Human Resource Manager Lazarus Obera.

Speaker Elisha Oraro said in a statement that the county officials died after short illnesses while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

He described the officials as hardworking and dedicated.

Before his death, Mr Obera served as the Archbishop of Legio Maria Church.

"We have lost an elder who was a source of inspiration to many and who ably played the role of a counsellor and mediator in the assembly," said Mr Oraro.

Mr Sagwe was a PhD student at the University of Nairobi.

Mr Oraro said the deputy clerk was a highly experienced, dedicated and disciplined civil servant whose transformational leadership will be missed by the assembly.

"On behalf of members of the county assembly of Kisumu, the House leadership and staff, we convey our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the departed," said Mr Oraro.