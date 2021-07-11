Kisumu Deputy Clerk Nelco Sagwe, HR boss Lazarus Obera die in hospital

Kisumu County Assembly Deputy Clerk Nelco Sagwe and HR manager Lazarus Obera, who died at Aga Khan Hospital on July 11, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Elizabeth Ojina

The Kisumu County Assembly has been plunged into mourning following the deaths of Deputy Clerk Nelco Sagwe and Human Resource Manager Lazarus Obera.

