Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Kisumu

Prime

Kisumu County grapples with disposal of used baby diapers

By  Angeline Ochieng

On a quiet Friday evening in Nyalenda, Kisumu County, 30-year-old Andrew Omollo is busy sorting garbage collected from 10 houses he takes care of in preparation for disposal.

