I can work with Raila, says Wajackoyah as he campaigns in Kisumu

Roots Party of Kenya presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has hinted at the possibility of working with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya flagbearer Raila Odinga in future because they both hail from the same region.

Speaking in fluent Dholuo in Mr Odinga’s backyard of Kisumu on Monday, Prof Wajackoyah said a victory for either candidate would be celebrated across Nyanza and Western Kenya because of their shared heritage.

He claimed that he was the chief food taster for Kenya’s first Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and wouldn’t mind teaming up with the son.

“I am made to understand Baba came from Wanga (Kakamega), so we still have his bedroom in Mumias. I am a neighbour here and as you know, I am in the race with Baba. A victory for either of us will be a win for the Western region,” said Prof Wajackoyah as the crowd applauded him.

He told off Deputy President William Ruto over his attacks on the Orange Democratic Movement.

Respect home of Baba

“This is the home of Baba and it must be respected. There is this young man from Sugoi who is usually abusing Baba, when he comes here shout at him and tell him to leave Baba alone,” said Prof Wajackoyah.

He, however, urged Mr Odinga to stop pushing most of his family members into politics and allow other Kenyans to seek in leadership positions.

“Baba should allow other people in elective positions; he should not be selfish. He cannot have his family members contesting as Members of the National Assembly, senators, Woman Reps and other positions. I told my brothers not to contest for any other seats,” said Prof Wajackoyah.

He also drummed up support for ODM candidates in Embakasi East (Babu Owino), Lang’ata (Felix Oduor alias Jalang’o) and Rarieda (Otiende Amollo).

Prof Wajackoyah was visiting Kisumu for the first time since he launched his presidential bid. He held rallies in Kakamega, Bungoma and Vihiga counties over the weekend.

Dog and snake meat

He pledged to utilise the acres of land in Chemelil, Miwani and Muhoroni, to grow marijuana, popularly known as bhang, to revive local agro-economy as opposed to sugarcane, cotton and fish farming. He also elaborated his plans to export dog and snake meat to the world.

“We will build a new Kenya with those who are clean. All corrupt individuals are gifted with positions, I will hang them,” said Prof Wajackoyah.

He called for deportation of Chinese nationals doing ordinary jobs meant for unemployed Kenyans. He was accompanied by his running mate Justina Wamae.