Governor Nyong'o re-election bid launch marred by chaos

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s re-election campaign launch on Saturday June 4 turned chaotic after Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda was ejected from the function.

The legislator, who decamped from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to defend his seat on an independent ticket after failing to secure the party’s ticket, met the wrath of ODM supporters when he tried to gain access to the venue.

Accompanied by hundreds of his supporters, Mr Ouda arrived at Kirembe Grounds moments after Prof Nyong’o and his guests had settled ahead of the start of the programme.

Mr Ouda and his entourage were attacked and forced to flee from goons who tore his shirt before police officers intervened and lobbed teargas to disperse the crowd and whisked him in a police vehicle.

A majority of speakers at the event appealed to residents to adopt a six-piece voting pattern to give ODM leader Raila Odinga strength at the county assemblies, National Assembly, Senate and the Council of Governor levels to manage the country better as President.

After presenting his papers and getting clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to seek re-election, Governor Nyong’o reiterated that ODM is the party to beat in the upcoming polls.

“As one of the founding members of the Orange party, I urge Kisumu residents to vote for ODM candidates in order to realize meaningful development across the board,” he said.

Prof Nyong’o who indicated that this is the last time he is seeking elective politics before retiring from active politics pointed out that his administration has been able to implement the entire 10-point agenda he promised ahead of 2017 General Election.

“On the institutional development front, we have realized significant growth in local revenues, moving from an average of Sh900 million in the first three years to a new level of Sh1.3 billion in the last financial year (2020/2021),” he said.

He, however, indicated that he will soon be launching his manifesto to elaborate how he will transform the city if elected.

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege who graced the occasion lauded Prof Nyong’o for initiating a number of development projects and transforming the lakeside city.

“Kisumu today looks like Europe and I hope the voters will reciprocate by voting in Prof Nyong’o for the second and final term,” she said.

“As a chair of Health Committee in the National Assembly, Prof Nyong'o is among the best performing governors in the health sector,” she said.

Kisumu Woman Rep Rozah Buyu, while backing ODM candidates, said Mr Odinga is the only candidate contesting on Azimio ticket.

“Let no one deceive you that they are in Azimio. The rest of us have picked different parties or are running as independent candidates,” she said.