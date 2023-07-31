Former ‘Nation’ photojournalist Tonny Omondi dies after suffering asthma attack

The media fraternity has once again lost a brilliant and outstanding journalist who breathed his last at Kimilili Sub-county Hospital on Sunday night, 30 July.

Tonny Hillary Omondi, a former photojournalist with the Nation Media Group, died after suffering an asthma attack. The news came as a shock to his family, former colleagues and friends.

According to his younger brother Eston, Mr Omondi suffered an asthma attack at his home in Kimilili at around 7.30 pm. His wife and brother gave him an inhaler to resuscitate him and he recovered. However, about 30 minutes later he suffered another attack and had to be rushed to the nearest hospital where he died while awaiting treatment.

Mr Omondi worked at the Nation Media Group's Kisumu bureau until six months ago when he left to work as a communications officer for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

Mr Omondi was a renowned photographer, videographer and artist who released more than three songs while shooting and producing a number of music videos and documentaries.

with many taking to social media to pay tribute to the exceptional photojournalist.