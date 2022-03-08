Blow for Kisumu govt as court stops Ofafa evictions

Ofafa Memorial Hall

The front view of the Ofafa Memorial Hall.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o’s administration will have to wait longer to reclaim the iconic Ofafa Memorial Hall, after a Kisumu Court issued an injunction stopping the eviction of traders.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.