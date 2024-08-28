South Mugirango: Hotbed of political violence in Kisii 

Political violence reared its ugly head in South Mugirango, Kisii County, just two weeks after President William Ruto toured the region and called for unity and tolerance among elected leaders.

On Monday, men armed with pangas, clubs, bows and arrows stormed a function and left attendees injured and shaken.

Some journalists were also roughed up during the attack at Nyakeyo Primary School, where Kisii Woman Rep Dorice Aburi had convened a meeting to issue wheelchairs and other supportive devices to people living with disabilities.

Kisii Woman Representative Dorice Aburi during a function in South Mugirango on August 26, 2024. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

Mr Stanley Ongwae of Standard Media Group was roughed up and ordered to leave the function, allegedly for filming a local chief who was being harassed by the goons.

There were reports that some residents were planning to stage protests against Ms Aburi over the location of a Kisii University campus at Nyangweta.

Witnesses said although there was tension before the start of the meeting, things worsened when some individuals confronted the chief, claiming that he was working with those who wanted to disrupt the function. The chief, who was dressed in full uniform, was rescued from the mob by senior security officers.

In a video captured during the incident, one of the people seen roughing up the chief has since been identified by locals as a bodyguard to one of the lawmakers in Kisii while the second is an aide to another legislator.

Goons who invaded the function brought down tents and also scattered and broke several plastic chairs, before the police dispersed them.

One person was hospitalised after he was hit by a stone while police in the area arrested one suspect who was armed with arrows, and promised to intensify a crackdown to arrest more.

“The goons are well known in this area and we will ensure all of them are brought to book,” area sub-county police boss Laban Omol.

Police said they received information that some individuals were scheming to disrupt the meeting and they swiftly enhanced security.

However, some residents claimed that the police watched for a while as the violence unfolded before they swung into action.

“The goons threw stones and injured people including those with disabilities,” said Peter Anyega whose mother was among the 90 individuals who had come to receive support. He said he had brought his mother to be issued with a free wheelchair and wondered why the meeting was infiltrated by the goons.

“Those who have been arrested should be punished,” he said, sentiments which were echoed by Robert Migiro who is the chairman of an association of people living with disabilities in Tabaka Ward. He said some of those who were attacked could not run for their safety, adding that “whoever planned the chaos should know that the victims never made a choice to be disabled”.

Addressing journalists later, Ms Aburi said political violence had become the norm in the county since 2022 and calls to stem it were not bearing fruit.

“The chaos has become part of our daily lives and we have to continue working. Those who have been arrested should be made to disclose who sent them,” Ms Aburi said. She said police in the area were aware of the political tensions but had done little.

In March this year, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki toured the county and promised to ensure the arrest of political goons.

“You will see arrests in the coming weeks to act as a deterrent for those who want to cause mayhem. As security agencies we are out to ensure that each Kenyan is safe as nobody is above the law,” he said at Kisii Prison.