Puzzle of murder-suicide case in Kisii as man shoots girlfriend, kills self

Two bodies with bullet wounds were brought to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary on Friday night.

According to Kisi County Police Commander Charles Kases, it is suspected that a man killed his girlfriend around 11:30 pm before turning the gun on himself.

“A report was received from a Boda Boda chairman of the Safaricom Shop Stage within Kisii Township that there was a shooting incident at credit Building Glassmatt Shop,” said Mr Kases.

The victims have been identified as Veronica Kerubo Morande, 30, and Vincent Mosioma Michieka, 30, both from Kisii.

"The security team visited the scene and found that the woman had been fatally shot in the neck. It was further established that the suspect had also shot himself in the head," Mr Kases said.

Police recovered a Berreta pistol with serial number PX7788F containing 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition and two spent cartridges from the scene.

Mr Michieka was rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital where he died of head injuries.