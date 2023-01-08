KNH detains bodies of conjoined twins over Sh3.1 million bill

Bodies of conjoined twins who were born at Lenmek Hospital in Kisii County a year ago are detained at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) over Sh3.1 million bill.

Baby Milpha Kemwama Magati and Nipha Nyang'ate Magati died at the Nairobi-based hospital on December 23, 2022, after staying at the facility for more than a year.

They had been admitted at KNH for close monitoring.



Their bodies have been lying at the KNH morgue since they breathed their last over two weeks ago.

The twin girls were born on November 30, 2021, to 23-year-old Lilian Moraa and her husband Vincent Haron Magati, 27.



The babies, who are joined at the chest and abdomen area, were born via Cesarean section at 4.6 kilograms.



Their father, Mr Magati, told the Daily Nation that Milpha suddenly fell ill after developing breathing difficulties and body weakness, just two days to their death.



"They were taken to the Intensive Care Unit for emergency treatment and stayed there for two days. But Milpha succumbed to her illness and 20 minutes later, her sister followed," said Mr Magati.



"They have left a huge bill which we are unable to clear. One baby left a bill of Sh1.6 million and the other Sh1.5 million," said their mother.

"We are not able to take the bodies of our beloved children for burial because we haven't cleared the huge hospital bill," said Mr Magati.



The mother explained that the babies had no known health complication for the one year they were alive but revealed that one of her babies had a bigger heart and somehow supported her twin sister who had a smaller heart.



"We had hoped that after some time, they will be separated and live independently. They had been okay and were often cheerful. They were staying in the hospital ward and doctors were waiting for them to grow a little so that they can be seperated," said Mr Magati.



They celebrated their first birthday on November 30, 2022.



"It was a wondeful day in their life as we celebrated their birthday. But they are now no more," said Mr Magati.



Ms Moraa gave birth at 3am on November 30, 2021, after getting to Lenmek Hospital, a private facility in Ogembo, Kisii County via motorbike.

She was weak at the time and was hardly audible while speaking.

She was transferred to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital for specialised treatment but was later moved to KNH together with her babies for further observation.



Elijah Ongori, a senior nurse at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, at the time said the infants were stable and receiving care.