Broke Kisii University unable to honour CBA

kisii university

 Kisii University students walk outside the school compound. 

Photo credit: File | Benson Momanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Kisii University is broke. The dire financial situation the university finds itself in has grossly affected service delivery, with lecturers threatening to go on strike over non-implementation of a collective bargaining agreement (CBA).  

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man gets life imprisonment for infecting daughter with HIV

  2. PRIME Covid-19: Medics in Lake Region overstretched as cases surge

  3. Mandera residents offer help to fight Shabaab

  4. PRIME Midiwo family now suspects poisoning

  5. Mombasa County unveils new Cardiology laboratory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.