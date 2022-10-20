Kisii, Nyamira locals live in fear on rising wave of murders, robberies

Residents of Kisii and Nyamira counties are alarmed at rising insecurity.

Those who spoke to Nation lamented that hardly a night passes without screams for help.

Last week, in Nyanchwa Estate, a gang terrorised locals, moving from one flat to the other in an audacious burglary spree.

At an apartment block opposite Nyaboke Flats in the estate, the criminals held dozens of residents hostage and robbed them of their money and television sets before fleeing into the night.

On Monday, residents of Nyamokenye in Bonchari Constituency got a rude shock after they found the bodies of two suspected burglars who had been killed and their remains tied to a power pole.

Members of the local community policing initiative said the two may have been part of a gang that has been terrorising the residents.

“The two may have been killed elsewhere. Their bodies appeared to have been dragged there and tied to the electricity pole,” Kisii South Police Commander Charles Machanji said.

Cornered by pursuers

In Bobaracho near Kisii town, two suspects escaped death by a whisker after they were cornered by pursuers on suspicion of armed robbery.

They were arrested by the police and saved from the mob.

In Nyamira, authorities have put on notice cattle rustlers and armed criminals who have been terrorising residents.

On Monday, Momanyi Obonyo, 54, was killed and his body was dismembered outside his Borabu home by unknown assailants.

In Borabu Sub-county, armed men broke into St Ruth’s clinic, a private health facility in Mokomoni, and robbed patients of their mobile phones.

In Nyamira North Sub-county, another group of robbers broke into several homes and made away with valuables.

Two weeks ago, local leaders met to discuss ways of [addressing] rising crime in Nyamira County. Senator Okong’o Omogeni urged the national government to intervene and stop the crimes.

“The trend is worrying. Our people are afraid and want assurance of their safety and security of their property,” he said.

County Commissioner Michael Lesimam said nine suspects linked to the Mokomoni attack had been arrested.

“We’re going to put an end to the criminal gangs. We’ve held several meetings on the issue and I can assure you that we have the solutions,” Mr Lesimam said.