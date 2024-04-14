Kisii Health Chief Officer Aminga resigns amid Monda probe

The Chief Officer in the Department of Medical Services, Public Health and Sanitation in Kisii County Gladys Aminga has resigned.

Her resignation comes at a time when her integrity as a public servant is being probed after she was adversely mentioned in the impeachment proceedings of former Kisii county Deputy Governor Robert Monda.

In a notice to the Kisii County Governor Simba Arati on March 28, 2024, the department’s accounting officer, stated that she is giving room for a smooth transition ahead of her official exit from the position on May 1, 2024.

“I humbly wish to formally tender my resignation as the chief officer medical services, public health and sanitation and hereby tender my one month notice with effect from April 1, 2024,” reads the letter in part.

“I commit to offer my services to the best of my abilities during my notice period up to May 1, 2024 and ensure a smooth transition,” added the letter.

Ms Aminga, who was appointed to the position by Governor Arati in January 2023, indicated that, after the expiry of the notice, she will revert back to serving the citizens of Kisii County as an assistant director of clinical services.

As an assistant director of clinical services, Ms Aminga promised to support the governor’s administration in achieving its manifesto.

The Kisii County Assembly and Senate proceedings led to the successful removal from office of Dr Monda on March 14 at the Senate, an impeachment that was heavily premised on a Sh800,000 bribery incident.

During the proceedings, the chief witness Denis Mokaya, whose submissions are believed to have sealed the fate of Dr Monda, said that he had given the erstwhile Deputy Governor Sh 800,000 to secure him a job.

The DG, he submitted, promised to secure him a contract of the commercial manager of the Gusii Water and Sanitation Company (Gwasco), a position that was vacant.

The money was paid in three tranches, the first two being via M-PESA.

Afterwards, Dr Monda sent Sh100,000 to the Gwasco Managing Director Lucy Wahito via M-PESA to allegedly influence the employment of Mr Mokaya.

The County Assembly and the Senate heard that Ms Wahito did reject the money and returned it to the sender.

Dr Monda in his defense sought to explain that the Sh100,000 was returned to him because he had erroneously sent it to Ms Wahito.

He said that the money was not meant for Ms Wahito but Ms Aminga, as payment for a transportation service of construction materials that she had offered the DG.

Ms Aminga, however, did not state why she is resigning; only indicating that it “has been a tough decision to make” since it came at a time when she was “enjoying to serve and contributing to the growth and development in the department”.