Kisii Governor SImba Arati reshuffles cabinet

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has reshuffled his 10-member cabinet in what he says is aimed at enhancing service delivery.

Mr Arati who announced his first cabinet on October 13, 2022, said the top county officials need to ensure effectiveness and efficiency in their work.

“The changes take effect immediately,” said Governor Arati.

In the changes, Ms Leah Bwari Ogega was moved from the Department of Medical Services, Public Health and Sanitation to that of Water, Environment, Natural Resources, Energy and Climate Change.

Ms Bwari switched positions with Mr Ronald Gideon Nyakweba. The Agriculture County Executive Committee Member Ms Magaret Obaga was moved to the Department of Infrastructure, Roads and Public Works.

Dr Alfred Ndemo, formerly in charge of the Trade docket was moved to the Public Service and County Administration department while former District Commissioner Daniel Ondabu was moved to the Education Ministry from Public Service.

Mr Elijah Okwema will now head the Agriculture Department after being moved from the Education one.

Mr Cyrus Nyabicha will be in charge of the Trade department having been moved from the Infrastructure and Roads one.

Five Chief Officers were also affected.

Mr Vincent Nyang’wara will now head the Infrastructure and Roads department from Public Service.

The Public Participation Chief Officer Mr Henry Monyancha was re-assigned to the Public Service department.

Mr Casper Ondoro was moved to Public Participation from the Infrastructure and Roads ones.

Mr Cleophas Okioi will head the Economic Planning and ICT Services docket having left the Lands department.