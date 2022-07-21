Kisii governor hopeful focus of fury after chaos tied to IEBC sit-down

At least six police officers were injured in Kisii on Wednesday as they tried to quell protests against officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that they accused of bias.

Kisii County Commissioner Allan Machari on Thursday said the six had been treated and were out of danger.

At a press briefing in his office with the county security team, Mr Machari urged the protesters to stop further demonstrations, noting that the IEBC had heard their complaints and would address them.

"We are now saying that the protests should come to an end because the issues raised by the aggrieved residents are being addressed," said Mr Machari.

He called on political candidates to embrace dialogue in dispute resolution, saying criminals tend to take advantage of peaceful demonstrations to loot.

Property of unknown value was destroyed after protesters stormed the Kisii Agricultural Training Centre (ATC), where candidates for various seats were meeting with IEBC officials.

Windows at the ATC were smashed and some vehicles damaged.

An IEBC commissioner and county officials were escorted out after the meeting.

For hours, protesters engaged police in running battles as they threw stones at them.

Police used teargas and shot in the air several times to disperse them.

Candidates have condemned the chaos and called on security officers to investigate its source.

Governor candidates Simba Arati (ODM), Chris Obure (Jubilee) and Onchiri Ratemo (Usawa Kwa Wote), woman rep candidates Janet Ong’era (ODM, incumbent) and Peris Onsarigo (Jubilee), and senatorial candidate Omingo Magara (Jubilee) have condemned the violence.

Outgoing Kisii Governor James Ongwae also condemned the protesters.

On Thursday, Mr Arati, with Senate candidate Richard Onyonka (ODM) and woman rep hopeful Doris Aburi (Wiper) asked law enforcement officers to investigate the matter and bring those responsible to book.

"It is sad and regrettable that our political competitors are using this unfortunate instance to cast aspersions on one of us who is the leading gubernatorial candidate," said Mr Onyonka in a statement he read on behalf of Team Arati.

They accused United Democratic Alliance (UDA) governorship candidate Ezekiel Machogu of allegedly working with Mr Ongwae in order to frustrate the presidential bid of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition candidate Raila Odinga.

Mr Onyonka said it was wrong for their opponents to link them to the violence seen at ATC yesterday.

He noted that their banners and posters had been destroyed by their opponents and called on security personnel to investigate the matter.

Keep Matiang'i out of politics

He told their opponents to stop dragging the name of Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i into Kisii politics.

"Our opponents have sensed defeat and that is … why they are linking Simba Arati to the chaos," Mr Onyonka said.

“We asked the IEBC to transfer some of the officials whom we are uncomfortable with because we want free and fair elections.”

Mr Onyonka said that they have no problem with Governor Ongwae, who is finishing his term in about two weeks, but asked him to retire peacefully.

"We believe that the people of Kisii are with Simba Arati and that we are the team to beat in the coming election. [Voters] are wise enough and know whom to elect, " said Mr Onyonka.

Mr Ongwae said Kisii had been peaceful and blamed the chaos on a governor candidate that he did not name.

"That candidate is not fit to be your governor. Eat his money but deny him votes. I ask for the clergy to pray for the county," said Mr Ongwae.

At Ufanisi, Mr Obure, Mr Onchiri, Ms Ong’era, Mr Magara and the other candidates pointed an accusing finger at Mr Arati.

They alleged, without providing proof, that he had organised the chaos. The Nation could not independently confirm the claims.

Mr Arati left the ATC meeting early, and we could not reach him for comment.

"We are pleading with the IEBC to disqualify the said candidate or ask him to stop the insecurity," said Ms Ong’era as she condemned the chaos.

Ms Ong’era said candidates were being sensitised on how to carry themselves on voting day.

She added that when they started raising security issues, tension arose and protests started.

She asked Dr Matiang’i and ODM leader Raila Odinga to intervene and end the chaos.

Mr Obure condemned the chaos, accusing one gubernatorial candidate of portraying the county in a bad light.