Governor Arati: We will use IEBC voter register to award bursaries in Kisii

Kisii County Governor Simba Arati has announced that his government will use the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) voter register to allocate bursaries to needy students.

Speaking at Masimba township in Nyaribari Masaba constituency, Mr Arati said his administration had released Sh135 million out of which each ward will get Sh3 million.

The governor, who has been moving across the county to oversee the disbursement of bursaries to needy students, said the money will be increased from Sh3 million to Sh5 million per ward in the next fiscal year.

He, however, said only those who voted in their specific wards will qualify for the bursaries.

“Go to the ward where you voted to seek assistance. We will use the IEBC voter registers and if you did not vote, go look for other businesses to do…,” declared the governor.

“These are the fruits of voting during election time. I have given each ward three million shillings and urged all elected leaders to encourage revenue collection to enable the county to increase more funding,” said the governor.

At the same time, he claimed that saboteurs attempted to switch off oxygen at the Kisii Referral Hospital in an attempt to kill about 50 infants in incubators.

“Yesterday, you saw at the Kisii main hospital where people we have employed attempted to switch off oxygen for the innocent infants in order to kill 50 of them who depend on that oxygen to survive,” alleged the governor.

On Tuesday, the governor sacked two mortuary attendants over alleged sabotage at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

The governor directed that the two attendants be escorted out of the mortuary vicinity by armed security officers lest they go back to the facility to continue with their alleged disruption.

“These two men switched off the cold room machines, leading to the decay of bodies. They did this in partnership with some saboteurs who are busy fighting me politically,” said Mr Arati.

Medics say it is not clear why the bodies preserved at the mortuary were last week decaying yet there are many ways of preserving them.