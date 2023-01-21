First Lady Rachel Ruto appeals for food aid for drought-hit Kenyans

First Lady Rachel Ruto has urged Kenyans of goodwill to continue supporting those who have been ravaged by drought in many parts of the country.

Mrs Ruto who attended a crusade at Kisii Primary School grounds on Saturday told the Gusii community to always thank God for His blessings as the region has been receiving adequate rainfall.

“Sometimes you people of Kisii might not understand much because I have been told that you get rainfall for 10 months in a year. Some people have never seen rainfall for four years,” she told the congregants.

“The government has put in place measures to ensure every Kenyan gets food. Let us remember our brothers who are in North Eastern, Kajiado and other ASAL areas,” Ms Ruto said.

She exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza administration will revive the country’s economy. She asked Kenyans to turn to God and remain patriotic.

The First Lady toured Kisii in the wake of many bizarre incidents which have shocked many.

Incidents of murder and brutal attacks on innocent Kenyans have been witnessed in the region.

Baby Sagini had his eyes gouged out. Many spiritual leaders have sought interdenominational prayers to exorcise the ghosts of murder.

The prayer worship was organized by The Gospel Embassy Church and other preachers. She was hosted by Pastor Peter Morwabe of the Gospel Embassy Church in Kisii.

Governor Simba Arati and Kisii Woman Representative Dorice Aburi were also in attendance.

Mr Arati asked the National Government Administration Officers to intensify the fight against illicit brews and other drugs which he said were to blame for the recent murders.

The county boss said mental health was becoming a problem not only in Kisii but also in the entire country.

During the event, Governor Arati defended his decision to work with President William Ruto.