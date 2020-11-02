Chief interdicted over alleged plan to disrupt Uhuru Mashujaa Day fete

An assistant chief and a bodyguard of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi have been interdicted over accusations that they planned to disrupt Mashujaa Day national celebrations in Kisii two weeks ago.

Police sources indicate that the two, despite being public servants, were involved in printing T-shirts, reflectors and banners in support of Deputy President William Ruto.

The Nation has learnt that police intercepted the printed materials just before it was released to members of the public in a move that was aimed at inciting pro-Ruto supporters to storm Gusii stadium where invited guests were seated.

“They were actively involved in activities aimed at breaching peace at a national event and have since been interdicted,” said a senior security officer in Kisii county who did not want to be named.

Kisii County Commissioner Abdirasack Jaldesa promised to comment on the issue today.

“Please let me respond to that tomorrow Monday,” he said when asked about the interdiction of the two government officers.

Mr Maangi also promised to respond to the interdiction of the officers once he gets full details.

The interdiction comes days after the government withdrew security for the Kisii Deputy Governor on October 19, 2020.

One of the interdicted officers is among those who had been recalled from Mr Maangi’s security detail.

“I have already consulted my lawyers who will be moving to court to compel the national government to restore my security,” said Mr Maangi.

He said he is entitled to the security aides due to his position as a top leader in Kisii County.

Ensure peace

The Nation has also established that police summoned the Deputy Governor about four days before the national fete, and asked him to commit in writing that he would ensure peace before, during and after the event.

It was at that time that Mr Maangi called a press briefing saying there were no plans to storm the celebrations by the DP's supporters.

Mr Maangi distanced himself and Gusii leaders from plans to storm Gusii stadium, saying they do not support violence.

He said there were no plans to heckle President Uhuru Kenyatta during the celebrations, saying such talk was a creation of their political enemies.

The Deputy Governor, who addressed journalists at his Kisii town residence on Friday, said he had reported the matter to police so that they can investigate who was behind the allegations.

“We are not fighting the government in any way and the President has all our support,” said Mr Maangi.

There was talk in town that some politicians allied to DP Ruto were mobilising people to heckle the President during the event. Prior to the fete, about six people, including a ward rep, were arrested and charged with incitement to violence.

ODM county branch chairman Samuel Omwando, now a supporter of DP Ruto, Bobaracho Ward Rep Ibrahim Ongubo, and a number of bloggers allied to the DP were among those arrested.

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro, while speaking in Nyamira during fundraisers presided over by DP Ruto, sensationally claimed that the invited guests were close to the dynasties and called on all ''hustlers, who are the real heroes,'' to come out in large numbers and attend the celebrations.

“Rich people from Nairobi will attend the celebrations. Without a card bearing your name and where you are from, you will not access the stadium. If your father was not a senior chief, minister or vice-president, there is no entering there. But we are telling you we will go there, because this our country and we are all heroes,” said Mr Nyoro.

He went on to say that Kenyans voted overwhelmingly for the Jubilee administration and that family backgrounds did not matter then.

But the Mashujaa Day event went on uninterrupted amidst tight security with President Kenyatta saying it was one of the most successful events. The President, who spent a night at Kisii State Lodge, thanked Kisii residents for the warm welcome accorded to him.