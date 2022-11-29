Arati to employees: Resign if you have fake papers or face the law

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has asked county employees who secured employment using fake academic certificates to resign.

He said he is awaiting a full report from the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) on workers with valid certificates and those with fake ones.

Head-count

Not long ago, he launched a headcount of employees to weed out ghost workers.

To carry out the evaluation fully, Governor Arati said he has engaged Knec to help him conduct a detailed review of the certificates of 5,900 workers.

Prosecution amnesty

Speaking yesterday at his Motonto home during a ceremony to thank residents for electing him, Mr Arati said those who leave of their own volition will not be prosecuted.

“We are going to expose them. You’re better off quitting before the truth comes out,” he said.

He believes several employees with fake certificates hold senior positions.

Despite receiving about Sh9 billion annually in allocations from the national government, salaries and other recurrent expenditure eat up the bulk of the county’s budget.