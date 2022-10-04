Arati orders digitisation of drug stores to curb theft

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has directed that all public hospital drug stores be digitised as a measure against rampant theft of medicines.

Patients have been suffering owing to lack of drugs in public hospitals while hospital staff benefit and enrich themselves from illegal sales of the life-saving commodities.

On Monday, Mr Arati, who led a team of elected officials from the county, told medical staff at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital that he had to install digital systems at all public hospitals to prevent thefts of medicine by alleged crooked public employees.

The governor warned such officials that they would be sacked if found guilty in court.

"If we find you, as a doctor, stealing medicine meant for public hospitals, I will parade you in front of TV cameras, fire you and have your name circulated countrywide to ensure you will not be employed anywhere in the republic of Kenya for the public good," said Mr Arati.

Kisii County, he said, had suffered irreparable damage by workers given the trust of guarding public resources but who turned into hyenas and mauled everything and anything they came across.

“We ordered drugs worth Sh47 million, but received essential medicines for all the facilities worth Sh27 million only. I will be here with other leaders to verify all these,” the governor said.

He was joined by his deputy, Dr Robert Monda, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, MPs Zaheer Jhanda (Nyaribari Chache) and Anthony Kibagendi (Kitutu Chache South) and MCAs from all the 45 wards and nominated ones.

CCTV cameras

Governor Arati also told the leaders that he had ordered security cameras installed at all public hospitals in Kisii County to monitor the movement of drugs and general functioning of the facilities.

“There has been laxity among our medics, but let us now pull up our socks and deliver. We no longer want blame games here,” Mr Arati said.

Dr Monda said leaders had held a meeting with Kenya Power and the two sides agreed that frequent power blackouts in the county would be a thing of the past.

Mr Onyonka assured the public that the governor and his team were working hard to restore public accountability in the management of resources meant to benefit the poor.

The senator said digitising the supply and management of medicines in public hospitals was the best way of ensuring accountability and protecting the public good.

“We are setting up an ICT system which will track the medicines from the time they get to our county. This system will show which drugs have been used most and by which facility, among other issues,” Mr Onyonka said.

Mr Jhanda said Kisii lawmakers had resolved to work closely with the governor for the good of the county.