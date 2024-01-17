Osoro says he is ready for talks to end political feud with Governor Simba Arati

National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro has said he is ready for talks aimed at brokering a political truce with Kisii Governor Simba Arati to forestall further animosity and violence.

Mr Osoro said he will attend Wednesday's meeting that has been called to find a lasting solution to the ongoing supremacy battle between the two leaders.

The South Mugirango MP on Tuesday said he cannot turn down the invite for the consultative meeting, saying that when elders call, the appeal should be heeded to.

“I am ready for the meeting although the governor said he will not attend. When elders call you, you simply go. I have no problem. I want to listen to the elders,” said Mr Osoro.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu last week wrote to the two leaders calling them to a meeting to try and end the rift between them.

In the letter, the CS said the Gusii community is concerned about the sporadic violence that has been witnessed in the region in recent months.

“To get to the bottom of this disturbing matter, it has been decided that consultations be initiated … to find a lasting solution,” Mr Machogu said.

The letter came hot on the heels of an ugly confrontation between the two leaders last week that left at least four people injured and several vehicles destroyed.

But in a swift rejoinder to the invite, Mr Arati dismissed the meeting saying Mr Machogu cannot be an impartial umpire since he is one of the forces using Mr Osoro to undermine him.

“His point men are involved; they are always in those meetings. You cannot be a coach, a referee, a linesman and a player in one game,” said Mr Arati.

“We can only talk about reconciliation if justice is served to those who were injured and everyone responsible for it is held to account. Osoro must be prosecuted,” he added.

However, Mr Osoro dismissed the claims, saying the meeting was convened by church elders in the region and a neutral ground was suggested. He said Mr Machogu came into the picture by virtue of being the topmost leader in Gusii land.

“The governor does not want any meeting because he knows what he is hiding,” charged the MP as he tried to absolve himself from last week’s chaos, saying he was the victim as he was ambushed by the governor’s people.

“I was also launching a road that day and it is the same road he was using. On his way to the venue, he saw my graders and vehicles and he unleashed his goons on my people,” he claimed.

Mr Osoro said the genesis of their feud is the governor not wanting to be held accountable for how he runs the county government. He alleged that Mr Arati does not want to be questioned by anyone and governs by intimidation.

“Not a single MP can question him and he has been left to do whatever he wants. He is the governor, the deputy governor, CEC and chief officer all in one. If I keep quiet, then he will have his way,” he said.

The MP went on to claim that the governor has failed in his role and has now resorted to calling other leaders and even county employees “thieves”.

He said development is not to the expected levels, with funds going back to the Exchequer.

“The governor and I are not seeing eye-to-eye because he is more of a public relations person. He cannot abdicate his duties and purport that others are thieves,” he said. He challenged Mr Arati to report individuals he thinks are thieves to relevant agencies for investigations and prosecution.

“Desist from calling Kisii people thieves without substantiating. Thieves are supposed to be presented before investigative authorities for action. He should present the names of those thieves to relevant authorities for investigations,” he said.