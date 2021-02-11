Waiguru outlines achievements in state of the county address

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Wednesday made her State of the County address in accordance with the Constitution.

Failure to give the address was one of the grounds MCAs used last year in their attempt to impeach her.

In her speech at the county assembly, Governor Waiguru outlined her administration's achievements, saying that in the past three years, her government had reformed the health sector, improved roads, constructed markets and initiated water projects for residents.

She also elaborated on the county's development plan during the remainder of her term.

The governor also used the occasion to drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill and pleaded with ward representatives to endorse it for the benefit of the county.

Sh8 billion for Kirinyaga

She said that should the Bill pass, the county’s allocation will shoot up to a record Sh8 billion.

''Once the Bill sails through, our county will receive Sh8 billion, up from the current Sh4 billion, for development and recurrent expenditure. This amount will enable us to realise enormous development for our people and reduce dependency on the national government," she said.

Ms Waiguru also said that the provision of a minimum five per cent allocation towards ward development funds will guarantee Sh400 million to every ward for development.

She called on the MCAs to separate matters concerning BBI from 2022 election politics.

MCAs in executive

Further, she said, BBI provides for the inclusion of MCAs as part of the county executive, adding that this will greatly enhance collaboration between the assembly and the executive to ensure a better development agenda for the county.

“I call upon us to put our personal and partisan political interests aside and put the Kirinyaga people first and unanimously pass the proposed constitutional amendment Bill. I hope you will be the first county to pass the Bill in the Mount Kenya region," she said.

She said that Kenya is in a constitutional moment and “this calls on us as leaders from the county to amplify our voices and secure the interests of our people".

“As a county, we stand to benefit in many ways from the BBI proposals and we should take the matter seriously," she said.

On gender matters, Ms Waiguru stressed that she has been at the forefront in championing the inclusion of women in leadership positions.

"Women are set to reap enormous benefits through 30 per cent representation in all institutions in the county as well as the national level. This will be a big win for women nationally," she said.

Ms Waiguru said the MCAs will be remembered by generations to come as those who safeguarded the needs and interests of their people when it mattered most should they positively take part in constitutional change.