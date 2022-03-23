UDA aspirants accuse state of coercing them to join Jubilee

Aspirants in Kirinyaga County under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have accused the government of intimidating them so that they can join the Jubilee Party.

They alleged that the government is using the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to harass them.

Led by the Kirinyaga UDA woman representative aspirant Jane Mugo, they vowed to resist attempts to force them to defect to the ruling party.

They said state agents have been stalking them and warning them that they may be arrested if they failed to cross over to Jubilee.

They claimed that even Governor Anne Waiguru, who announced that she will defend her seat on a UDA ticket, has not been spared.

“Some of us have been kidnapped, arrested and even prosecuted. We don't fear death and we shall not bow to intimidation. We are in UDA to stay," said Ms Mugo, who is also a private detective.

Leave them alone

The aspirants told the government to leave them alone if it wants peace.

They insisted that it was their democratic right to vie for the political seats of their choice without interference.

The aspirants said they have confidence in the UDA leader, Deputy President William Ruto, and Governor Waiguru and vowed to defend them when they are wrongly attacked.

Speaking in Kerugoya on Wednesday, the aspirants said it has become difficult for them to campaign because of threats directed to them.

Tired of threats

"We are tired of threats. The government should stop interfering with us because we are not criminals," said Kirinyaga UDA chairman Maina Kihia.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho recently denied claims that UDA aspirants were being intimidated in order to join Jubilee.

While receiving 50 UDA coordinators from Kirinyaga who had joined Jubilee, Dr Kibicho said those joining the ruling party were doing so without being coerced.