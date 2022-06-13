Pupil dies as ox-cart plunges into canal

A pupil died when an ox-cart he was riding on plunged into a rice canal at Nguraini in Kirinyaga County.

Dennis Wanjohi, 16, perished on the spot during the early morning incident which disrupted businesses in the village.

The Standard Seven pupil was going to fetch water when the ox-cart accidentally plunged into the waters.

The boy drowned as hundreds of residents who had arrived at the scene tried to rescue him.

Later, the residents retrieved the body of the boy which was removed to the mortuary by the police.

However, the mob managed to save the bull and handed it over to the boy's father, Francis Migwi.

Mr Migwi said he learnt of his son demise with great shock.

" I was at home when I received information that my child had been swept away by the water. On receiving the sad news, I rushed to the scene and joined the residents on the search mission. We managed to trace the boy but sadly he was dead," said Mr Migwi.

A resident, Chomba Muchiri said he heard people screaming and ran to the scene to find out what was happening.

"When I arrived, I saw the ox and the cart being carried away by the water. It was then that I heard curious onlookers whispering that the boy could not be seen," said Mr Muchiri.

Another resident, Kevin Njoroge said it was unfortunate that the life of a school child had been lost through drowning.