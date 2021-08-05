Kirinyaga court fines 14 students Sh10,500 each for being drunk, disorderly

A Wang'uru court on Thursday fined 14 secondary school students Sh10,500 each. The learners were accused of being drunk and disorderly besides flouting Covid-19 protocols.

Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso said the students pleaded guilty to the two charges. The learners were locked up at Mwea GK Prison since their parents could not immediately pay fines.

Some of the parents broke down and wept as their children were escorted to prison. However, they denied a third charge of malicious damage to property. The students were accused of shattering the windscreen of a police vehicle using stones.

The Form Three and Form Four students from different secondary schools were allegedly found drunk and disorderly at a bar in Ngurubani town on July 27, 2021.

The magistrate said police, acting on a tip-off, stormed the bar where they arrested the drunk students. During the arrest, the learners turned violent and damaged a police car.