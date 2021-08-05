Kirinyaga court fines 14 students Sh10,500 each for being drunk, disorderly

Wang'uru Court

Wang'uru Court where 14 secondary school students were fined Sh10,500 each for being drunk and disorderly.  

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

 A Wang'uru court on Thursday fined 14 secondary school students Sh10,500 each. The learners were accused of being drunk and disorderly besides flouting Covid-19 protocols.

