Kirinyaga County begins spraying of farms to curb spread of armyworms

Kirinyaga County has started spraying farms to curb the spread of fall armyworms that have been destroying crops in the region.

Governor Anne Waiguru said her government has partnered with the National Government’s Directorate of Plant Protection in spraying farms. The exercise began on Thursday in Mwea constituency.

She noted that the exercise also targets parts of Ndia constituency while Njukiini ward in Gichugu is also under surveillance for prompt intervention should a need arise.

Farmers from the affected areas have hailed the county government for the timely intervention saying it will save their crops from imminent destruction by the pests.

Patrick Muriithi, a farmer from Ndaba in Kangai Ward in Mwea, said that the worms were first spotted on grass before moving into their maize and sorghum farms.

“We appreciate the county government’s efforts in educating us on how to use the chemicals they have provided to control pests.” He said.

Ms Jane Magondu, a farmer from the area, lauded the county government for responding swiftly to their calls to have the pests controlled.

“When we saw these worms, we got so worried. They are capable of eating up all the crops on our farms. We are hopeful our crops will now be saved,” she said.

County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture Dr John Gachara, said that the armyworms are some of the most voracious migratory pests that are affecting Mwea, Ndia and parts of Gichugu in Njukiini ward.

“The county government and the national government has adequate chemicals for use by farmers to control the pests.”

He said, noting that the County has put on surveillance systems through community-driven organisations such as Wezesha groups, where information is relayed from farmers to the department.