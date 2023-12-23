Kerugoya Hospital performs first spinal surgery

Surgeons at Kerugoya County Referral Hospital in Kirinyaga have performed the first spinal surgery at the facility, marking a medical milestone in the county.

The surgeons performed the delicate operation on a 30-year-old man who suffered a spinal injury with fractures of lumbar vertebrae 1 and 2 after falling from a height while working.

The operation was led by Dr Robert Oluoch, an orthopaedic surgeon. The team of 10 specialists included an orthopaedic and spinal technician, general surgeons, medical officers, an anaesthesiologist and nurses.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru hailed the surgery as a major milestone in the realisation of her vision for accessible, quality and affordable healthcare for residents.

She said this was the first time a spinal surgery had been successfully performed in a public hospital in Kirinyaga and attributed the success to the dedication of the medical staff and the acquisition of modern equipment at the new medical complex at the hospital.

"The spinal surgery at Kerugoya County Referral Hospital is a great milestone and testament that indeed elevation of the facility from a Level Four to a Level Five hospital, offering services similar to those found in high-end medical facilities, was a well thought out idea," said Governor Waiguru.

She added that the success of the surgery confirms the purpose for which the facility was built; to bring specialised medical services to the people and save residents from endless referrals for specialised medical treatment.

Waiguru wished the patient a full and speedy recovery as she thanked the surgical team for the milestone, which she said had given hope to patients in the county.

The team also received a message of congratulations from the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Susan Nakhumicha, who described the medical breakthrough as a testament to the benefits of devolution. She said that the national government was committed to supporting counties in the delivery of health services.

Dr Alex Kariuki, one of the surgeons, said that the delicate operation took the specialists five hours to complete.

As the vertebrae are crucial in protecting the spinal cord, such a complex surgery required a multi-disciplinary approach, he added.

The surgeon said the patient was in a stable condition and was recovering in the general ward.

Dr Kariuki said with the new modern and well-equipped theatres, there will be no need to refer patients to other medical facilities as the doctors at the hospital have the capacity and skills to perform even more delicate surgical procedures.

Chief Officer for Health, Stanley Muriithi, said the county’s capacity to undertake complex procedures had improved following the hiring of an experienced orthopaedic surgeon and an enthusiastic surgical team led by Dr Oluoch, as well as the construction and equipping of the new state-of-the-art medical complex.

He said that with the commissioning of the new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the facility, the hospital is now able to handle complex surgeries.