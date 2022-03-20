Ex-Kirinyaga senator Karaba quits TSP, joins Jubilee

The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has been dealt a blow after former Kirinyaga senator Daniel Karaba ditched his party and joined Jubilee.

Mr Karaba announced on Saturday evening that he had quit TSP and declared that he will be seeking to recapture his seat on the ruling party’s ticket.

He was received by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Dr Kibicho said Mr Karaba had made a wise decision and asked him to embark on drumming up support for Azimio la Umoja.

He said the former senator has “come back home” and asked others willing to join Jubilee to follow suit.

“People from the region are going back to Jubilee which is their political party and this is very encouraging. Jubilee is the political formation of Mount Kenya region which will help them bargain for development projects in the next government and we must make it stronger," said Dr Kibicho.

Mr Karaba insisted that he was not forced to defect to Jubilee.

Undermining Uhuru

“I have decided to join Jubilee because the TSP officials have been showing disrespect to President Uhuru Kenyatta. I could not stay in a party where the President is being abused and undermined," he said.

Mr Karaba exuded confidence that he will sail through during the polls and told his rivals to brace themselves for a tough political duel.

The retired secondary headteacher said he achieved a lot for the region in the education sector and appealed to residents to vote for him.

“When I was the chairman of Senate Education Committee I initiated many day secondary schools. Several people from the region were also employed as teachers through my influence and residents should reciprocate by giving their votes to me," he said.

Mr Karaba promised to continue playing his oversight role well if he gets back his Senate seat.