Don’t touch Gachagua, Kirinyaga residents tell senators

A section of Kirinyaga residents on Wednesday took to the streets of Kagio town demanding that the Senate rejects the National Assembly’s resolution on the proposed impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The residents poured onto the streets in support of Mr Gachagua as the Senate convened to discuss his ouster.

They blocked the Kutus-Sagana road as they demonstrated, causing a major traffic jam on the usually busy route.

Kirinyaga residents demonstrate in Kagio town in support of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on October 16, 2024. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

This comes after a group of women from Kirinyaga County on Tuesday urged President William Ruto to pick Governor Anne Waiguru as deputy should Mr Gachagua be removed from office.

The group comprising of women drawn from all the 20 wards in Kirinyaga said Ms Waiguru was the most suitable leader to deputise Ruto.

They cited Huduma centres as some of the development projects Waiguru implemented when she was the Devolution Cabinet Secretary, adding that she could be trusted with bigger tasks.

But on Wednesday, there was tension as the demonstrators opposed to the removal of Mr Gachagua disrupted traffic flow on Kutus-Sagana road.

Police officers in plainclothes watched from a distance but they did not interfere with the demonstrators who vowed that no amount of intimidation would stop them from standing with Gachagua.

Business was temporarily halted as traders hurriedly closed their shops as demonstrators chanted anti-Ruto slogans.

The demonstrators accused President William Ruto of being behind the plot to kick out his deputy.

Kirinyaga residents demonstrate in Kagio town on October 16, 2024 demanding that the Senate rejects the National Assembly resolutions for the proposed impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

They said the President's silence on impeachment clearly indicated that the decision to send Gachagua home has his blessings.

"Our Deputy President is being fought politically for defending ordinary Kenyans who are being evicted from their homes and markets and for fighting corruption," one demonstrator said.

They described Mr Gachagua as the senior-most politician in Mt Kenya region who deserves to be respected and given a chance to complete his five- year term of office without interference.

"We are banking on the Senators, they should spare Gachagua," another resident said.

The residents particularly asked their Senator Kamau Murango not to back the impeachment resolutions in the Senate.