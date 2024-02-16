CS Kindiki orders nationwide crackdown on illicit brew as Kirinyaga deaths hit 17

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Friday has ordered a nationwide crackdown on all illicit second generation liquors.

While declaring total war on the liquors, he announced that the death toll from the Kirinyaga toxic brew incident has risen to 17 people.

“The government has taken this incident extremely seriously,” he said, adding that there's now a plan in place to rid the country of the menace.

“This incident has made the matter of alcoholic drinks and narcotic drugs even more urgent than before. We have identified the sale and consumption of poisonous drinks and drugs as a security threat.” .

Prof Kindiki compared the threat of alcoholic drinks and narcotic drugs with that of terrorism and banditry, noting that it calls for urgent attention.

“Starting today, the government will embark on nationwide operation; no parts of our country where our people have been affected by consumption of dangerous drinks and drugs will be left out,” he said.

Kirinyaga suspect 'will never see freedom again'

He said the bar owner behind the Kirinyaga toxic brew will face capital charges to serve as a warning to others.

“He is a notorious offender who has been arrested sixteen times before and released on lenient bond terms,” he said.

“The murder of so many people is not a small matter. Therefore, we are not looking at routine charges of operating bars without a licence. We are looking at proper charges to ensure that this man will never know freedom again.”

He also assured the bereaved families that the government will help them give their loved ones decent burials.