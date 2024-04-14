17-year-old boy on the run after 'stabbing his cousin to death'

Police in Kirinyaga are pursuing a 17-year-old Form Three student accused of stabbing his cousin to death following a domestic quarrel in Kagio area.

The deceased aged 12 succumbed to injuries a few minutes after the fatal attack.

County police commander, Andrew Naibei said the assailant fled soon after he committed the crime on Friday evening.

Relatives said the deceased was left at home doing her homework when she was fatally attacked.

"I went to the market and left my daughter doing her homework together with the assailant, on returning home I was shocked to find my daughter lying on the floor bleeding profusely," said Ms Pauline Wairimu, the girl’s mother.

The Grade Seven girl was rushed to a private hospital in Kagio town where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

"We have now been thrown into mourning following the death of my daughter," said Ms Wairimu.

The family is now crying for justice following the incident which left everyone reeling in shock.

The girl’s teachers described her as very bright.

"The girl was always position one in her class and we are in deep sorrow following her demise," one of the teachers at Rwang'ondu Primary School said.

The police commander said his officers will not rest until the suspect is apprehended.